Pelican's PlayStation 3 Cooler

Despite the PS3 not having any heating problems (as far as we know), Pelican's getting ready to release a cooler attachment for the PS3. The unit will slip on next to the disc drive, run on its own AC power and supposedly lower temperatures by up to 15 degrees.

Luckily, the cooler's design is just like the PS3's, so you're not going to get a gigantic inconsistency. Hopefully this won't have all the problems Nyko's Xbox 360 cooler did, since this uses a separate AC adapter instead of a pass-through. Speaking of Nyko, their previously announced Intercooler still hasn't shipped yet. â€“ Jason Chen

