Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Pedal Bowl is Like a Toilet for Cat Food

pedal-bowl.jpg

Sick of the stinky cat food smelling up your humble abode? Well, you shouldn't have gotten a cat in the first place, dummy, but there are ways to get rid of the smell, and the Pedal Bowl is it. This food dish reminds me a lot of a toilet. There is a pedal that can be pushed down and a lid similar-looking to that of a toilet seat lifts up and the feline can scarf down all of the cheap food. Let the pedal go and the lid closes back down protecting to food and eliminating the smell. It can also stop dogs from eating all of the cat food because dogs are obviously too stupid to figure it out (bring it on, dog owners!). â€“Travis Hudson

Product Page [Via Coolest-gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles