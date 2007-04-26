Pedal Bowl is Like a Toilet for Cat Food

Sick of the stinky cat food smelling up your humble abode? Well, you shouldn't have gotten a cat in the first place, dummy, but there are ways to get rid of the smell, and the Pedal Bowl is it. This food dish reminds me a lot of a toilet. There is a pedal that can be pushed down and a lid similar-looking to that of a toilet seat lifts up and the feline can scarf down all of the cheap food. Let the pedal go and the lid closes back down protecting to food and eliminating the smell. It can also stop dogs from eating all of the cat food because dogs are obviously too stupid to figure it out (bring it on, dog owners!).

Product Page [Via Coolest-gadgets]