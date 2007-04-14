PDA with Detachable Cellphone Gets Patent 15 Years Too Late

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

pda_patent-thumb.jpgSo apparently a patent has just been filed for a PDA with a detachable cellphone. It works like this: The phone sits in a recess behind the PDA. When they're docked, you can transfer contacts from one to the other. When detached, the mobile works like a standard cellie, relying on its own battery.

An idea like this would have been cool maybe 15 years ago (before smartphones came into the picture). Today, I can only see it being (slightly) useful if it's a slim camera attached to a smartphone, so that taking pictures won't suck up my phone's battery life. â€“Louis Ramirez

Patent Filed for PDA with Detachable Mobile Phone [Mobile Whack]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

