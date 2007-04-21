Paradigm Soundbar Covers All of Your Front Channels

I'm all for surround sound, but for the sake of saving space I gravitate to speakers like Paradigm's Millenia 20 Trio, which combines all of your front channels (left, center, and right) into one skinny soundbar. Paradigm doesn't claim it delivers virtual surround surround sound (for that check out these or my personal favorites) so you'll need to pair it with a sub or rear satellites for the full experience. The soundbar will set you back $1,000, which is pricey, but not a bad way to complement your flat-panel.

Paradigm Bows 3-in-1 Surround Speaker [Crave]