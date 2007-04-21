Paradigm Soundbar Covers All of Your Front Channels

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

I'm all for surround sound, but for the sake of saving space I gravitate to speakers like Paradigm's Millenia 20 Trio, which combines all of your front channels (left, center, and right) into one skinny soundbar. Paradigm doesn't claim it delivers virtual surround surround sound (for that check out these or my personal favorites) so you'll need to pair it with a sub or rear satellites for the full experience. The soundbar will set you back $1,000, which is pricey, but not a bad way to complement your flat-panel. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Paradigm Bows 3-in-1 Surround Speaker [Crave]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

