Panasonic's 103-inch Plasma Reviewed: Grandstanding Performance

We're not sure how they got their hands on it, but the guys at Trusted Reviews were lucky enough to test out Panasonic's 103-inch plasma TV. The monster TV, which weighs in at 771 pounds with the massive stand, took about 3 hours to install (and that's with the help of professional installers). So how'd it perform? Well, according to the TR team, you haven't played Call of Duty 3 until you've played it on a 103-inch screen.

4414-1031.jpg First of all, the screen (which has a 1080p resolution) kicks out deep black tones and excellent shadow details. High-def DVDs looked stunning and Xbox 360 games looked equally sharp. The only problem, aside from its $63k price, is that standard def sources looked like 103-inches of crap. That's not the TV's fault, but definitely something to keep in mind when buying mammoth TVs.

Overall, they claim the TV is worth dipping into your Swiss bank account, and I don't doubt them at all, but me, I'm sticking with my 42-incher for now. â€“ Louis Ramirez

