Palm Sized R/C Helicopter Not Too Big for a Flyswatter

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

How small can these tiny radio-controlled helicopters get? This one's palm-sized, and it has a color cycling multicolor LED to make sure aircraft in the area are alerted to its miniscule presence.

This one looks like an even smaller version of the Picco Z helicopter we tested late last year. The prices on these babies get lower all the timeâ€”this one's just under $30. Take the jump to see a video of this latest micro-chopper in action.

These pint-sized flyers are difficult to control, but with a few hours of practice you can get the hang of it. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Think Geek]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

