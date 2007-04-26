Palm Sized R/C Helicopter Not Too Big for a Flyswatter

How small can these tiny radio-controlled helicopters get? This one's palm-sized, and it has a color cycling multicolor LED to make sure aircraft in the area are alerted to its miniscule presence.

This one looks like an even smaller version of the Picco Z helicopter we tested late last year. The prices on these babies get lower all the timeâ€”this one's just under $30. Take the jump to see a video of this latest micro-chopper in action.

These pint-sized flyers are difficult to control, but with a few hours of practice you can get the hang of it.

Product Page [Think Geek]