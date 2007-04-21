Override Your Buddy's Lame Ringtone

This is just a practical joke waiting to happen. Emotive got the funding they neededâ€”$7.7 millionâ€”from a variety of investors, including Warner Music Group, to create a product that can override the callee's ringtone. It is called a "Push Ringer." Sick of your friend's super annoying "My Humps" ringtone? When you call him or her you can force your own ringtone on their phone with this new system.

Will the Push Ringer be annoying? More than likely, but will it be fun every once in a while? Most definitely. To all of my contacts in my address book: prepare yourself for Peanut Butter Jelly Time.

Product to Let Cell Caller Override Your Ringtone [The Raw Feed]