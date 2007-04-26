Optimus Finds New OLED Manufacturer, Back on Track for Failure

Oops, excuse my editorializing in the headline, but seriously I have been calling for the failure of this thing for months. Anyway, if you remember, right after CeBIT the OLED manufacturer Optimus was going to use dropped them like a bad habit, but now they have found a super OLED manufacturer who is supposedly going to make the individual displays bigger and badder. Previously, the displays were going to be 32x32 pixels and 9x9 mm, but now the displays will be super sized to 10.1x10.1 mm and 48x48 pixels. So, if this OLED manufacturer is so awesome, how about a price cut?

Optimus Maximus OLED News [Livejournal]