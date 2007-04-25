Onkyo's HT-SR800 Home Theater in a Box Has HDMI Switching and High-Def Audio Support

It's not the first home theater in a box to pack HDMI outputs, but Onkyo's top-of-the-line HT-SR800 is still an impressive system for anyone looking for an all-in-one package. Announced alongside today's other surprises, the SR800 cranks out 110 watts per channel and can process Dolby Digital EX, DTS-ES, and DTS 96/24.

Price-wise, the $599 package is pretty solid and thanks to the extra audio (format) support, offers a better HTiB experience than Sony's alternative, which is about $100 cheaper, but lacking in the features dept. If you're really tight on cash, the SR800 will have two younger siblings:

The HT-SR600 and HT-SR700 ($349 and $499), both of which lack HDMI, but come with multiple component inputs, optical audio inputs, support for Dolby Digital Plus and DTS-HD formats. All three models should be out now.

Press Release