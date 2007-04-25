Onkyo TX-NR905 Super Receiver: Same Reon-HQV Scaler as Top Blu-ray Machines

Onkyo's got a press event todayâ€”in Jersey City, of all placesâ€”where they're showing off their top-line TX-NR905. The most important thing you should know about the NR905 (and 875) is that it uses a Reon-HQV video processor. That's the same processor that the Samsung BD-P1200 Blu-ray and the Toshiba HD-XA2 HD DVD players use to do their stunning DVD upconversion to 1080p from all video sources. So, it's likely when videophiles like Gary Merson get their mitts on it, they'll have the same scaling verdict as they did with the players: Awesome.
The NR905 also has HD radio reception out of the box, Ethernet for Internet radio, and PC streaming, as well as a USB port for thumbdrives, and HDDs, presumably holding MP3s. Room acoustic compensation, alters frequency and delay for up to eight listening spots in a room. No word on wattage, but the 905's "high-current power supply with a massive toroidal transformer" and Ultra2 THX certification are probably good enough.
The 7.1 receiver is The $2099 TX-NR905 and $1699 NR875 receivers have cheaper siblings, too. Budget models landing to fight Yamaha's day-old RX-V861 are the 805, and 705, priced at $1099 and $899 has four HDMI 1.3a ports, supporting lip-sync, and a wider color gamut (as long as your source and TV support it). They'll all have that remote control over HDMI protocol, in this case called RIHD (Remote Interactive over HDMI). Interestingly, they've gone to declare the tech'll work with Toshiba's CE-Link Regza TVs, and Panasonic's EZ-Sync TVs. That's good news the systems aren't totally proprietary.
We agree with John "Sheriff" Falcone's take that the next set of receivers worth looking at are the next crop of Denons. As for Onkyo, more impressions from Louis Ramirez, later today.
Onkyo Announces New Features to be Available on High-End THX Certified A/V Receivers
New features include HDMI 1.3a, Reon-HQVâ„¢ HD video scaling, HD radio, Ethernet and USB connections, Neural-THX Surroundâ„¢
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ (4/24/07) — Onkyo has announced four new THX Certified receiver models to be introduced beginning this spring, incorporating a range of high-end features and core performance improvements designed to deliver the highest levels of performance available. These new THX Certified Onkyo A/V receivers will feature HDMI 1.3a compatibility, including internal decoding for DTS-HD, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus. Each will also feature a sophisticated set of internal video processing capabilities, with two of the models boasting the first inclusion of Reon-VX HQV processing in an A/V receiver. Three of the new models, the TX-SR805, the TX-SR875, and the TX-NR905, each feature THX Ultra2 certification, while the TX-SR705 is THX Select2 Certified.
From early design concepts to product rollout, THX and Onkyo worked together to ensure every detail of the receivers were mapped to the THX performance standards. And THX engineers spent countless hours testing and analyzing the receivers for sound quality, usability and interoperability. Each certified receiver includes a number of proprietary THX technologies, designed to compensate for the acoustical errors that occur when movies, music and games are translated from the professional studio to the home environment.
All four receivers are both XM and Sirius satellite radio ready, and will feature a comprehensive range of audio and video connections, including HDMI 1.3a switching for three (TX-SR705 and TX-SR805) or four (TX-SR875 and TX-NR905) HDMI sources. The TX-NR905 will also feature a second HDMI output for even greater flexibility. Each receiver is capable of accommodating single-cable pure-digital audio and video transfer from HDMI sources, including 1080p and Deep-Colorâ„¢ capability. Additionally, each model will include the company's RIHD (Remote Interactive over HDMI) communication protocol. This feature allows future integration of many system control functions between compatible components via the HDMI connection, and will also feature compatibility with Toshiba's CE-Linkâ„¢ enabled 2007 Regza LCD TV line and Panasonic's EZ-Syncâ„¢ TV line, as well as similar protocols from other manufacturers to be announced later in the year.
Two of the new models, the Onkyo TX-SR875 and TX-NR905, will be the first A/V receiver models to include Silicon Optix's acclaimed Reon-VX HQVâ„¢ video processing. This sophisticated IC chip-based technology provides the receivers with current state-of-the-art video scaling and deinterlacing capabilities, including upscaling of all video sources to 1080p for output over the HDMI connection. Additionally, all video sources will also be upconverted to HD output via the units' component video outputs to accommodate video displays lacking an HDMI input.
The TX-SR805, TX-SR875 and TX-NR905 receivers will all feature a new dual push-pull amplifier configuration, coupled with a three-stage inverted Darlington circuit and top-of-the-line Burr-Brown DACs for outstanding efficiency and high current with very low distortion. Two of the receivers' seven channels can also be reconfigured for bi-amplification with compatible speaker systems. On the TX-SR875 and TX-NR905, these two channels can also be reconfigured for bridged operation with the front L/R channels for high power output.
Onkyo's new receivers will be the first models available to feature Neural-THX Surroundâ„¢ decoding for broadcasts and gaming. This new surround sound technology allows for broadcast content to be transmitted in a two-channel format, and later decoded for up to 7.1 discrete audio channels, as well as enabling 7.1-channel audio support for many modern video gaming consoles.
For simplified setup, all of these models incorporate Audyssey Multi-EQ room acoustics correction, the most powerful built-in solution available for countering room distortion in dedicated home theaters. This technology uses an included microphone to detect and configure speakers in the room, and then adjusts each channel's level, delay, and crossover settings to best suit the room's acoustics. By incorporating measurements at up to eight points in the listening room, Audyssey Multi-EQ provides both frequency response and time domain corrections throughout the entire listening area, rather than just at a single position.
Additional features on the TX-NR905 include a high-current power supply with a massive toroidal transformer, built-in HD radio reception and a powerful set of networking capabilities for integrated home media systems. The receiver will include an Ethernet port for support of Internet radio and streaming multimedia, as well as additional control and multimedia functions to be announced later in theyear. There is also an included USB port to allow for the addition of USB-based portable audio players, and for the use of USB-based memory devices.
The Onkyo TX-SR805 will be shipping in May at a suggested retail price of $1099. The TX-SR875 will be available in June at a suggested retail price of $1699. The THX Select2 Certified TX-SR705 will be available in July at a suggested retail price of $899. The TX-NR905 will be available in August at a suggested retail price of $2099.