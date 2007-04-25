Onkyo TX-NR905 Super Receiver: Same Reon-HQV Scaler as Top Blu-ray Machines

Onkyo's got a press event todayâ€”in Jersey City, of all placesâ€”where they're showing off their top-line TX-NR905. The most important thing you should know about the NR905 (and 875) is that it uses a Reon-HQV video processor. That's the same processor that the Samsung BD-P1200 Blu-ray and the Toshiba HD-XA2 HD DVD players use to do their stunning DVD upconversion to 1080p from all video sources. So, it's likely when videophiles like Gary Merson get their mitts on it, they'll have the same scaling verdict as they did with the players: Awesome.

The NR905 also has HD radio reception out of the box, Ethernet for Internet radio, and PC streaming, as well as a USB port for thumbdrives, and HDDs, presumably holding MP3s. Room acoustic compensation, alters frequency and delay for up to eight listening spots in a room. No word on wattage, but the 905's "high-current power supply with a massive toroidal transformer" and Ultra2 THX certification are probably good enough.

The 7.1 receiver is The $2099 TX-NR905 and $1699 NR875 receivers have cheaper siblings, too. Budget models landing to fight Yamaha's day-old RX-V861 are the 805, and 705, priced at $1099 and $899 has four HDMI 1.3a ports, supporting lip-sync, and a wider color gamut (as long as your source and TV support it). They'll all have that remote control over HDMI protocol, in this case called RIHD (Remote Interactive over HDMI). Interestingly, they've gone to declare the tech'll work with Toshiba's CE-Link Regza TVs, and Panasonic's EZ-Sync TVs. That's good news the systems aren't totally proprietary.

We agree with John "Sheriff" Falcone's take that the next set of receivers worth looking at are the next crop of Denons. As for Onkyo, more impressions from Louis Ramirez, later today.

Onkyo Home Page [Onkyo]