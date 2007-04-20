Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Oh No: Cell Calling on a Plane Coming...in French

airfrancophone.jpg

Starting in July, Air France customers flying on the Airbus A318 will be able to send text messages and emails from their cellphones. Fantastic. Not so fantastic: Three months later, they'll be able to make voice calls (shudder).

During the trial run, each customer will be asked to fill out a questionnaire about the service at the end of the flightâ€”hopefully most people will be smart enough to write that the service drove them to contemplate gruesome suicide, otherwise Air France will be deploying the tech, which uses a "leaky cable" for signal conversion, on all of its flights.

We can only hope that if worse comes to worst, the probable $2.50-a-call fee will cause fliers with "leaky" mouths to do their best to keep them plugged. â€“ Matt Buchanan

Air France to trial in-flight mobile use from July [Silicon via Crave]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles