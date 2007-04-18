Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Official: Sony Mulling PS3s With Even Larger Hard Drives

ps320.jpg

Seeing as the 20GB PS3 is all but killed off (never launching here in Australia -ed), Sony's plan of confusing customers with multiple price points (see Microsoft's 360) is quickly coming to an end. That's probably why Sony's just announced that they're considering re-launching the PS3 with bigger hard disks. This confirms what Bloomberg said yesterday about Sony's big disk dreams.

Other than swapping out storage, Sony says they don't plan on swapping out any of the important components such as the Cell processor, RSX, or the Blu-ray drive. Stuff that developers count on to make games that run correctly on all PS3s, instead of the PC-model where everything's built piecemeal. – Jason Chen

Sony may launch PS3 with larger hard disk capacity [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles