Obvious Bias: Microsoft Says iPhone Should Support Office Docs

Microsoft's Asia-Pacific chief, Chris Sorenson, threw some poo at the almighty iPhone today, saying business users are better off buying a Windows Mobile 6 smartphone over Apple's forthcoming prodigy.

"You cannot install applications...and there's no support for Office documents. Even using it as a heavy messaging device will be a challenge."

Obvious bias aside, he might be right, if you're talking about the requirements of office drones that do work on their phones. And despite what Chen says, Windows Mobile sucks, even if it can do those two things. So where were we?

Microsoft Slams iPhone as "irrelevant" [ZDNet via Electronista]

