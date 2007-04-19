Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Obelisk Transformer Chairs, From Patio Furniture to Phat Phallus In No Time Flat

transformer_chairs.jpgThese Obelisk Chairs, made of woven polyethylene with a powder-coated aluminum frame, fit together into such a perfect phallic-shaped bulbous rocket ship thing that your neighbors will wonder WTF is that? Designed by Janus et Cie, with their white cushions they look like they could actually be comfortable either inside or out.

Too bad you'll have to shell out $8,922 to find out. Maybe those badass designers at Target (c'mon Michael Graves, give it a try) will rip off this design, in the process moving that price number a couple of decimal points to the left. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [HGTV Marketplace, via Spluch]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles