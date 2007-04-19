Obelisk Transformer Chairs, From Patio Furniture to Phat Phallus In No Time Flat

These Obelisk Chairs, made of woven polyethylene with a powder-coated aluminum frame, fit together into such a perfect phallic-shaped bulbous rocket ship thing that your neighbors will wonder WTF is that? Designed by Janus et Cie, with their white cushions they look like they could actually be comfortable either inside or out.

Too bad you'll have to shell out $8,922 to find out. Maybe those badass designers at Target (c'mon Michael Graves, give it a try) will rip off this design, in the process moving that price number a couple of decimal points to the left.

