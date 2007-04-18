Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Nvidia 8600 and 8500 Make Official Debut

The GeForce 8600 and 8500 got Nvidia's official blessing today. The two new video cards are mid-range alternatives to the mighty GeForce 8800, bringing DirectX 10 and HD support to your PC at a lower price. At the top sits the GeForce 8600 GTS ($199-$229) with a 675MHz core, 32 shader processors, and 2GHz memory speeds while the 8500 GT ($89-$129) packs a pokier 450MHz core with 800MHz memory speeds.

There will also be a slightly less expensive 8600 GT ($149-$159) with 540MHz clock and 1.4GHz memory. The folks at PNY should be one of the first to offer the cards (considering yesterday's leak). Now all we gotta do is sit back and wait for ATI's response. – Louis Ramirez

