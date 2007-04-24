Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Norwegian Bicycle Lift Proves Europeans are Just as Lazy

bikelift.jpgThis bicycle lift from some Norway may be old hat for them, but totally blew our minds when we saw it earlier today. Picture a guided train track railing that you stick your foot on while you ride your bike that will guide you up a hill.

The entire idea is so brilliant that we're now demanding that it be installed all over San Francisco in order to ease congestion (took us nearly an hour to get from one part to another thanks to the Cherry Blossom Festival). Check out the gallery to see all 130 meters of it in action. â€“ Jason Chen

Bicycle Lift [Fresh99 - Thanks Tomhut]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles