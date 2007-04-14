Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nokia N95 Interface Video: The Ins and Outs

nokian95.jpg

I just took this UI video of Nokia's N95.

But, man, the wave of N95 coverage here and elsewhere, is slowing. Everyone says the beautiful phone is powerful, but too expensive for most to buy at $750. Many of you are left dreaming.

That's why I've tried to show you all I can, partially to help a buying decision, but mostly to show you the ins and outs as if you owned the thing. First the hardware shots, the 50 screenshot gallery, and then the review.

That's a lot to sort through, but then I thought about the OS lag, and the navigation, and the other interface details: that stuff you just can't see until you see it in motion. Which is why I took a 1/2 hour long video of every single bit and piece of the damn phone's interface so you could play some more make-believe.

And then after watching how intolerably laggy the hangs were, on top of the sometimes confusing menus and extensive features, I decided to cut out 90% of the video because goddamn, that was some boring shit. Seriously, I knocked my face on the keyboard editing it.

Anyhow, here's a video of a few interesting features: Menus, a coverflow-like gallery, video podcast playback, and voice navigation. It could be the last piece of N95 coverage we do, until they rev it, as the phone's getting sent back to Nokia soon. I'll probably miss having it around, to be honest. Never had to worry about not having a feature I needed, unlike other phones.

â€“Brian Lam

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles