Nokia 6120 Makes HSDPA Thin

Nokia's newest candybar Series 60 phone brings combines two things that people enjoy: HSDPA and thinness. At only 15mm (0.59 inches) thick, it's not quite the thinnest HSDPA (that's the Samsung Z720 at 13.8mm) but it's pretty darn close.

Other features are the front video camera for calling, a 2-megapixel camera on the back, Bluetooth 2.0, MicroSD slot and a 2-inch screen. That video calling will be cool if Cingular and/or T-Mobile ever get around to allowing it.

Press Release [Nokia via Ring Nokia]