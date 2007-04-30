Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Rachel and Chandler Teach You About Windows 95

Remember the most ridiculous Windows video ever? This doesn't compare to that, but it does have Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry shilling for Microsoft's "new" Windows 95 OS. There's gotta be more hilarity found in watching two people who have no idea how to use computers struggle with screensavers and the upgrade process, but we don't have 40 minutes to go through all four videos. But you might.

This isn't a "before they were famous" video, this is a "we really need some more cash for our gigantic mansion" video. The best part was that back then nerds were still nerds, and even the narrator calls them "propellerheads". Nice.

Three more after the jump.

â€“ Jason Chen

Promotional Windows 95 Video Starring Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry [TrappedbyDogma]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
a-quiet-place-2 batwoman doctor-strange-in-the-multiverse-of-madness io9 legends-of-tomorrow malignant new-mutants project-blue-book roswell star-trek-picard supergirl supernatural the-magicians the-mandalorian the-walking-dead trolls-world-tour wings-of-fire

The New Mutants Gives Us A Tiny Glimpse Of Its Demon Bear

Eva Green denies all those Doctor Strange rumours. Ava DuVernay sets her sights on a new animated fantasy series. Seven of Nine returns in a new clip from Star Trek: Picard. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and Batwoman, new footage from A Quiet Place: Part II, and at least one director is confirmed to return for The Mandalorian season two. Spoilers get!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles