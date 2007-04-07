No Blu-ray For iMacs Till 2008

Anyone who was hoping for a built-in Blu-ray drive in their next-gen iMac is gonna have to wait till mid-2008. That's when Intel will replace their current Bearlake chipset with their Eaglelake chipset, which will officially support Blu-ray. Apple is infamous for waiting before they adopt new technologies, so in a sense this comes as no surprise. The question is, how badly do you want an integrated Blu-ray drive in your next iMac? Bad enough to warrant not buying one without a high-def drive?

