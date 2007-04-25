Nintendo Wii SNES Mod

Those of you who are still unable to grab your own Nintendo Wii despite the Best Buy and Circuit City sales this past weekend can rest easy. This SNES Wii modder didn't ruin a new Wii in order to shove the guts of an SNES inside. He created an entirely new replica case and shoved the guts inside.

We especially enjoy the front-loading cartridges and the blue LEDs, but the mod as a whole is pretty good. Why pay for virtual console games when you can play the originals you already have?

Project Page [KotomiBlog via Nintendo Wii Fanboy via Technabob via Slashgear]