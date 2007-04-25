Nintendo Wii SNES Mod

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

nii.jpgThose of you who are still unable to grab your own Nintendo Wii despite the Best Buy and Circuit City sales this past weekend can rest easy. This SNES Wii modder didn't ruin a new Wii in order to shove the guts of an SNES inside. He created an entirely new replica case and shoved the guts inside.

We especially enjoy the front-loading cartridges and the blue LEDs, but the mod as a whole is pretty good. Why pay for virtual console games when you can play the originals you already have? â€“ Jason Chen

Project Page [KotomiBlog via Nintendo Wii Fanboy via Technabob via Slashgear]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

