Nintendo Pondering Wii Kiiboard

We could definitely see the need for a text input attachment for the 360, especially with the upcoming Windows Live Messenger update, but for the Wii? Not so much. That's probably why Nintendo's only just now thinking about adding a Wii keyboard peripheral to make Web surfing easierâ€”as if anyone really used their Wiis for Web surfing anyway.

What kinda peripherals would we like to see for the Wii? How about more games. Does that count as a peripheral?

Nintendo looking into keyboard peripheral [Nintendo Wii Fanboy]