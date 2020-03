If you didn't manage to grab a Wii at Best Buy this past weekend, here's some good news. Nintendo just announced that they're going to ramp up production of their consoles.

Despite rumors that they were holding back consoles either to increase demand or for the end of the fiscal year, we're still optimistic and think that Nintendo totally screwed the pooch and hasn't made enough consoles due to manufacturing problems.

Nintendo Ramping Up Production of the Wii [Consumerist]

Image courtesy i4u