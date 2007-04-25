Nintendo Famicom Voice Recorder

Most of you won't be familiar with this Famicom-styled voice recorder since the US got a differently styled NES controller, but for people who grew up in Asia in the '80s this will feel right at home. The voice recorder features a volume slider, a place to shove two AAA batteries, and a couple of buttons that aren't labeled well.

If you're into getting all retro when you conduct your interview with the Prime Minister of Japan, this is the way to go.