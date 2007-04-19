Nintendo '80s Arcade Cabinet

Costco's selling this Nintendo classic arcade cabinet. Since you can get Mario Bros. Donkey Kong and DK Jr variations on Game Boy, what you're actually paying $3000 for is the orange paint and amazing cabinet art. Twin joysticks, and a 19 inch monitor round out the 250-pound pre-8-bit-era game machine.
Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr. and Mario Bros. Arcade by Namco [Costco, thanks Jason]
Costco's selling this Nintendo classic arcade cabinet. Since you can get Mario Bros. Donkey Kong and DK Jr variations on Game Boy, what you're actually paying $3000 for is the orange paint and amazing cabinet art. Twin joysticks, and a 19 inch monitor round out the 250-pound pre-8-bit-era game machine.