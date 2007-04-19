Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Nintendo '80s Arcade Cabinet

161875LL.jpg

Costco's selling this Nintendo classic arcade cabinet. Since you can get Mario Bros. Donkey Kong and DK Jr variations on Game Boy, what you're actually paying $3000 for is the orange paint and amazing cabinet art. Twin joysticks, and a 19 inch monitor round out the 250-pound pre-8-bit-era game machine.â€“Brian Lam

Donkey Kong, Donkey Kong Jr. and Mario Bros. Arcade by Namco [Costco, thanks Jason]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles