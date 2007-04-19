Next-Gen Penryn CPU Benchmarks Show Intel Still Toasting AMD

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

penrynsystem.jpg

Intel has given the world a quick glimpse at what their next-gen Penryn processors are capable of. The dual- and quad-core chips (which clock in at speeds of over 3GHz and carry up to a 12MB L2 cache) showed as much as a 22% performance boost when pitted against Intel's current king, the quad-core QX6800. Keep in mind these are Intel's numbers, so you may wanna tone your enthusiasm a bit, but until AMD's Barcelona steps up to the plate, it looks like Intel will continue wearing the heavyweight belt. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Intel Penryn Performance Preview [Anandtech]
Intel Unveils Penryn Performance [DailyTech]
IDF: Intel Releases 45nm Penryn Benchamrk Numbers [TG Daily]
Image courtesy Anandtech

