Next-Gen Penryn CPU Benchmarks Show Intel Still Toasting AMD

Intel has given the world a quick glimpse at what their next-gen Penryn processors are capable of. The dual- and quad-core chips (which clock in at speeds of over 3GHz and carry up to a 12MB L2 cache) showed as much as a 22% performance boost when pitted against Intel's current king, the quad-core QX6800. Keep in mind these are Intel's numbers, so you may wanna tone your enthusiasm a bit, but until AMD's Barcelona steps up to the plate, it looks like Intel will continue wearing the heavyweight belt.

Intel Penryn Performance Preview [Anandtech]

Intel Unveils Penryn Performance [DailyTech]

IDF: Intel Releases 45nm Penryn Benchamrk Numbers [TG Daily]

Image courtesy Anandtech