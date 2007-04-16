New Nokia 8600 Details Posted on Carphone Warehouse Site

It's also known as the Luna and the Fashion High, but here's Nokia's 8600 in all its glory. UK retailer Carphone Warehouse posted a pic and details of the phone, describing it as "a handset with a distinctly fashionable feel."

"The rounded corners and smooth features," the blurb continues, "give it an almost futuristic appearance." Yeah yeah yeah. Other specs include a 2 megapixel camera, MP3 player and 1GB of built-in memory. No details of price or shipping details as yet, but UK customers can pre-order if they want, and it will definitely be cheaper than the 8800.

Nokia High Fashion [Carphone Warehouse via New Launches]