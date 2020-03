The latest Mac ad throws fire on the flames of the War on Craplets.

A message to those PR people, engineers, product managers, VPs and CEOs at Dell, HP, Sony, Lenovo, and our other favorite PC makers: Don't let the people in charge of putting these demos on your machines ruin your computers. Please, fight back, for our sake, and for the sake of your reputations.

Mac vs PC [Apple via [email protected]]