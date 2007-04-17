Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

New B&O TV Claims to Have Life-like Speakers

bando.jpg B&O components usually require a hefty bank account, but the company's latest HDTV claims it's worth the splurge featuring something no other TVs have—realistic speakers.

You see, rather than have sound emanate from the side speakers (like most TVs do), the BeoVision 8 claims its sound comes from the mouths of the people on screen, giving it a more realistic feel. B&O doesn't say how they pull this off, but for $3,582, I wouldn't be willing to find out. – Louis Ramirez

"Affordable" Luxury from Bang & Olufsen [Shiny Shiny]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles