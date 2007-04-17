New B&O TV Claims to Have Life-like Speakers

B&O components usually require a hefty bank account, but the company's latest HDTV claims it's worth the splurge featuring something no other TVs have—realistic speakers.

You see, rather than have sound emanate from the side speakers (like most TVs do), the BeoVision 8 claims its sound comes from the mouths of the people on screen, giving it a more realistic feel. B&O doesn't say how they pull this off, but for $3,582, I wouldn't be willing to find out.

"Affordable" Luxury from Bang & Olufsen [Shiny Shiny]