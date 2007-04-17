Networked Gym Equipment Keeps Tabs On Your Workouts

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Mitsubishi, Citizen, Sharp, Hitachi and Tanita are working together to create networked exercise equipment, which would track your progress across multiple machines and over time, giving you a detailed report of your time at the gym to go along with your anecdote about that dude who never wipes his sweat off the butterfly machine.

It's an interesting idea, and one that hardcore gym rats are sure to jump all over. It's also something that people with health conditions will probably use to give their doctors more info on just what happens to them when they're physically exerting themselves. Look for the project to pay off sometime next year, at least in Japan, with the results presumably making their way over to the US eventually. –Adam Frucci

Project Page (in Japanese) [via Digital World Tokyo]

