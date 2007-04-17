Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

NAB07 Hands-On: Red One 4K Digital Cinema Camera Gallery

Here it is, the Red One 4K camcorder, tucked away in its crimson booth at NAB. In addition to showing the camcorder, the company also announced a smaller camcorder it will call "Mini Red" shipping at an unspecified date, a line of 4K projectors, and a not-quite-complete digital cinema camera that's still in Beta, yet "nearly ready." More details laterâ€”take a gander at these pics, hot from the show floor.

Getting our hands on the camera, we noticed it's not as heavy as we thought it would be due to the carbon fiber construction of its rail mounting system. It's small, about the size of a normal prosumer video camera with a fixed lens. Hang a lens up front on the Red One, and it's a bit bigger, but still surprisingly small. The grips were quite knarly, like off-road tires or hand grips on a BMX bike. It's extremely configurable.

Speaking of lenses, Red will offer a 5-lens prime kit for $19,975 available in Fall 2007, consisting of 15mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm and 85mm lenses, and all have an f/1.9 aperture except for that 15mm lens, which will be f/2.8. There will also be an $6500 18mm - 50mm f/2.8, available this summer, according to Red. Finally, there's an f/2.8 300mm for $4950. â€“ Charlie White

Red at NAB [Studio Daily]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles