NAB's North Hall was home to all of the microphone manufacturers, and a few of them had vintage-looking mics with modern dynamic internals, standard XLR connectors and no phantom power required. Check out that Heil Deco Series Heritage Mic pictured here, a PR20 dynamic mic housed in an "Elvis Style" body. Neat stuff.

Combine one of these with an XLR/USB setup (like the LightSnake) and you'll be podcasting in style for about $200-$250.

Product Page [Heil Sound]