NAB07: Apple Event About to Start, Apple Says It's 'Going To Be Big'

Gizmodo is camped out by the door at the Venetian Hotel ballroom, awaiting the Apple press event slated to begin in one hour (11am Pacific Time). Schmoozing with Apple press contacts, we're hearing "it's going to be a big show."

No indication about what that means, but we're here at the opening meetings of NAB (the National Association of Broadcasters), we're hooked up via EVDO and stoked for the announcements. All we have is rumors and spec so far, but that will all be turned into fact soon enough.

There's a huge crowd lined up, and it's so full we're not even sure if we can get our photog in. But we'll bring you pics and commentary either way, so stick with usâ€”we'll be your eyes and ears!