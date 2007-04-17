NAB07: Apple Color, $100K-style Color Correction Included With Final Cut Pro Studio 2

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Here's a video from Apple showing the only truly new application introduced as part of Apple's Final Cut Studio 2 rollout yesterday: Color. This sophisticated color correction tool looks like a $100K tool, but everyone gasped when the Applians said it was included with the software suite. It's rather derivative of many other color correction tools for pros, but still, that price is right.

Okay, I hear you asking: To recap that pricing, the full price of the whole suite will be $1299, available next month. To upgrade from Final Cut Studio 1 will be $499, and an upgrade from any version of Final Cut Pro since its beginning (1999) is $699. â€“ Charlie White

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

