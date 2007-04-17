NAB07: Apple Color, $100K-style Color Correction Included With Final Cut Pro Studio 2

Here's a video from Apple showing the only truly new application introduced as part of Apple's Final Cut Studio 2 rollout yesterday: Color. This sophisticated color correction tool looks like a $100K tool, but everyone gasped when the Applians said it was included with the software suite. It's rather derivative of many other color correction tools for pros, but still, that price is right.

Okay, I hear you asking: To recap that pricing, the full price of the whole suite will be $1299, available next month. To upgrade from Final Cut Studio 1 will be $499, and an upgrade from any version of Final Cut Pro since its beginning (1999) is $699.