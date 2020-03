We're not sure what kind of person would enjoy this outsized watch from MUSK (even Biggs had a limit), but if he's out there, he's got one big wrist. The makers claim that this watch is the world's largest, and at 1.57 pounds, that's pretty believable.

Despite the gigantic size, it's only 24,900 yen ($209). Which makes it, sizewise, actually quite reasonably priced.

