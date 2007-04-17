Mouse Jiggler USB Peripheral 1-Ups the IT Guy

Unfortunately, I have never had the luxury of working in an office environment where computers are locked down tighter than Alcatraz. The Mouse Jiggler is the perfect solution to the office PC that is locked out after so many minutes of inactivity. Sick of having to re–log in after you go socialize with the secretary for five minutes? Plug in the Mouse Jiggler and it will simply make your mouse spaz out around the screen, preventing the computer from going to sleep or locking you out. Security, schmurity. $30. Thanks, Craig.

Product Page [Wiebetech]