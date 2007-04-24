Motorola Turns to the Sun to Power its Future Cellphones

Most of today's cellphones are pretty good when it comes to battery life, but Motorola is hoping it can make them better by fusing a phone's LCD with solar panels. The company has a new patent that speaks of a mobile phone with a screen that can both power the device and charge its internal battery. The concept itself isn't new, but we hope the folks at Motorola can turn this idea into a reality 'cause anything that can keep my smartphone juiced for a few extra hours is a welcome feature.

Mobile Screens Become Solar Cells [Mad4Mobiles]