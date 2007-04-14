Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Moto STNKR On The Way?

Those loveable patent sifters have discovered that Motorola, entering into some kind of twisted competition with Samsung and NTT Docomo, will consider development of its own "smell-o-phone." Motorola says its phone would heat up a packet of scented gel, presumably one that you're guaranteed to never grow sick of. It was apparently inspired by those popular plug-in-the wall air freshener/night-lights. In this case, the heat source is the phone's own power amplifier, so it should be a quick mod, though probably not a help in extending battery life.

Note: STNKR is my own hastily crafted moniker for this would-be device, and should in no way reflect badly on the awesome creative naming power of the people who brought us RAZR, SLVR, ROKR, KRZR, RIZR and PEBL. â€“Wilson Rothman

Motorola's Mobile Smell-O-Phone [New Scientist]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles