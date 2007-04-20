Minox DC-1022: Compact 10-Megapixel Camera with VFM and Carry Strap

Details of Minox's DC-1022, the successor to its rather fabulous 8122, have been released. The compact 10-megapixel camera lets you choose aperture and shutter speed for yourself, and there are a range of different modes, from sports and animal photography through fireworks and nighttime. There's also a failsafe automatic mode. Image stabilization is software-based so you should have less blurred photos, even when using zoom.

The DC-1022 will set you back $469 on Amazon.com and it ships starting June 1. There's a full list of specs after the jump.

150 grams

Meausrements 93x57x25.5 (mm)

10.10 Megapixels

Maximum resolution 3648 x 2736

Minimum resolution 640 x 480

Minoctar lens

1/1.7-inch CCD sensor

Digital and Optical zoom

Internal memory of 32MB

SD card slot for up to 2GB memory cards

Auto focus

Built-in Flash with anti red-eye, auto, fill-in and slow modes

Exposure compensation

White balance

Video function with sound

Maximum video resolution 640x480

Minimum video resolution 160x120

30 Frames per second

Voice recording

2.8-inch LCD display with anti-reflection coating

Self-timer

USB 2.0

Video out

JPEG File format

Lithium-Ion battery

Carrying case

Strap

USB and video cable

Minox DC1022 [Let's Go Digital]