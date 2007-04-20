Minox DC-1022: Compact 10-Megapixel Camera with VFM and Carry Strap

Details of Minox's DC-1022, the successor to its rather fabulous 8122, have been released. The compact 10-megapixel camera lets you choose aperture and shutter speed for yourself, and there are a range of different modes, from sports and animal photography through fireworks and nighttime. There's also a failsafe automatic mode. Image stabilization is software-based so you should have less blurred photos, even when using zoom.
The DC-1022 will set you back $469 on Amazon.com and it ships starting June 1. There's a full list of specs after the jump.
150 grams
Meausrements 93x57x25.5 (mm)
10.10 Megapixels
Maximum resolution 3648 x 2736
Minimum resolution 640 x 480
Minoctar lens
1/1.7-inch CCD sensor
Digital and Optical zoom
Internal memory of 32MB
SD card slot for up to 2GB memory cards
Auto focus
Built-in Flash with anti red-eye, auto, fill-in and slow modes
Exposure compensation
White balance
Video function with sound
Maximum video resolution 640x480
Minimum video resolution 160x120
30 Frames per second
Voice recording
2.8-inch LCD display with anti-reflection coating
Self-timer
USB 2.0
Video out
JPEG File format
Lithium-Ion battery
Carrying case
Strap
USB and video cable
