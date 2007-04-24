Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Mini Cooper XXL: Oxymoron on Wheels

mini_limo_front.jpg

mini_limo_side.jpgTake a Mini Cooper and stretch it out to about double its size, put a hot tub in the back and you have yourself the Mini XXL, a six-wheel, four-door six-seat stretch limousine with all the benefits of a regular stretch limousine but with that superior fuel economy and handling that's so in demand with the limo-riding public.

Now touring Europe, it was built by a custom coach builder in Los Angeles. Expect this extra large/small lap of luxury to find its way to the streets of Las Vegas someday soon, perhaps replacing those shameful, gas guzzling Hummer limousines.

But wait! There's a mini, mini, home version:

rc_mini_limo.jpgIf the real thing is just too much for you, get an even smaller version of the Mini Cooper stretch limousine, a 1:10 scale radio-controlled model with working lights in your choice of colors. It's $46.â€“ Charlie White

Mini Cooper Stretch Limo [Strange Vehicles, via Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles