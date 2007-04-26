Mind-reading Coffee Machine Keeps You Addicted to the Bean

I'm a big coffee drinker, so the thought of owning a coffee machine that can read my mind both scares and intrigues me. Developed by the crew at JL Hufford, the "super automatic coffee machine" will be able to learn your coffee-drinking patterns so any time you crave a cup of joe, it'll have your favorite drink waiting for you.

The folks at JL Hufford won't describe the "brains" of the machine, though they do note that it could have GPS tracking or RFID technology, so you could even phone in your coffee order from the office. No word on when this digital barista will see the light of day, though I'll be first in line to try one out.

Press Release [via The Raw Feed]