Mind-reading Coffee Machine Keeps You Addicted to the Bean

coffeeai.jpg I'm a big coffee drinker, so the thought of owning a coffee machine that can read my mind both scares and intrigues me. Developed by the crew at JL Hufford, the "super automatic coffee machine" will be able to learn your coffee-drinking patterns so any time you crave a cup of joe, it'll have your favorite drink waiting for you.

The folks at JL Hufford won't describe the "brains" of the machine, though they do note that it could have GPS tracking or RFID technology, so you could even phone in your coffee order from the office. No word on when this digital barista will see the light of day, though I'll be first in line to try one out. â€“ Louis Ramirez

Press Release [via The Raw Feed]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

