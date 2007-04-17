Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Microsoft Ordering Fuel Cell Rechargers - For the Zune or the Zune Phone?

fuelcell.jpg

Although fuel cells aren't yet at the point where they can fit easily into devices like the Zune, the iPod, or cellphones, they are small enough to be used as rechargers. This is why Medis Technologies has produced the first of its Microsoft-branded fuel cell rechargers, and should be up to a capacity of 1 million units per month by the end of June.

Neither company is saying what the rechargers are for, but if you take a look at Microsoft's line of portable gadgets, there aren't a whole lot that really call for recharging on the go. That leaves the Zune, the next-gen Zune, and the Zune Phone. If we had to guess, we'd say making sure you can make a phone call after a midnight rest stop hookup goes awry weighs a bit higher than making sure you can continue air-guitaring Woman by Wolfmother. â€“ Jason Chen

Is Microsoft fuel cell designed for Zune? [PCAdvisor via Zuneboards]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles