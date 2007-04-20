McCaslin vs Menlow: 45 Nanometers Prove That Size Matters

There's been a lot of UMPC talk and action in the latter part of this week. And it's not stopping today. Size queens among you will be interested to see a spiffy 2008 Menlow-based UMPC parked up close and personal on the left of the oh-already-so-tired-O-seven McCaslin.

There are a couple more pics of 45 nanometer loveliness after the jumpâ€”including one of a Menlow board Silverthorne processor compared to a playing card.

And check the title of the link below. I can't decide who I love more, PC Watch's headline writers or Google Translate.

