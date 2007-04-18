Magnetic Clothes Hangers Give Your Closet Freedom

Instead of racks and standard hangers—which limit the amount of clothes you can hang even in walk-in closets—Daniel To's Magneto-esque hangers seem to be the next step in hanger evolution. The idea is simple. Put magnets on hangers and hang them from a magnet-friendly surface.

Provided the magnets are strong enough, we can see some pants, jeans, and maybe even coats hanging from these. Plus, what could be cooler than maximizing the entire space of your closet and wading through a sea of clothes like a young William Wallace through dead bodies in that barn.

