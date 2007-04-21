Magic Backup Camera's Video Stays Hidden Away Until You Need It

Now here's a great idea: a rear-view mirror with a video display that automatically

appears when you shift the car into reverse. Working just like those displays hiding behind bathroom mirrors, this one shows you a real-time panoramic view right when you need it. Then, when you're moving forward, it disappears.

It's made by Ford Motor Company, and It'll first appear in Mazda SUVs early this summer for $665. We can only hope that price will come down and the idea will spread to cars far and wide. But one thing we were thinking: why not just have a full-width wide-screen LCD that's always on, and eliminate the rear-view mirror altogether?

Magic Rearview mirror from Mazda [Newlaunches]