FastMac Ships First < $500 Blu-ray Burner For Macs

Whether you're making home Blu-ray movies to distribute to your friends or just backing up all your data with 50GB chunks, Blu-ray seems to be the way to go if you've got a Mac. FastMac's latest Blu-ray drives are the first sub-$500 BD burners that we've seen, and work fine with Mac Pro, PowerMac G3-G5, eMacs and iMac G4s.

Check out their full spec list after the jump for the types of Blu-ray discs it works with. But still, five hundred bones is a lot to fork out if you don't really need it for work or to make money. There's a reason why Blu-ray and HD DVD porn movies cost $49.99 each.

Specifications:

* Up to 8x DVDÂ±RW, 2x BD-RW

* Up to 50 GB of Storage on 1 Dual-Layer Disc

* Compatible with all CD and DVD media

* Bootable, OS X Native, Plug and Play Drive

* 100% PC & Mac compatible*

Works With:

* Mac Pro

* PowerMac G3

* PowerMac G4

* PowerMac G5

* eMac

* iMac G4

Reads:

* Blu-ray: BD-ROM (SL/DL)

* BD-R (SL/DL)

* BD-RE (SL/DL)

* DVD: DVD-5

* DVD-9

* DVD-10

* DVD-R (3.95G/4.7G)

* DVD-R DL

* DVD-RAM (4.7G)

* DVD-RW

* +R

* +R DL

* +RW

* CD: CD-Audio

* CD-ROM (mode 1 and mode 2)

* CD-ROM XA (mode 2, form 1 and form 2)

* CD-I (mode 2, form 1 and form 2)

* CD-I Ready

* CD-I Bridge

* CD-R

* CD-RW

* Photo CD

* Video CD

* Enhanced Music CD

* CD-TEXT

Writes:

* Blu-ray: 2x BD-RE

* 2x BD-R

* DVD: 5x DVD-RAM

* 8x DVD-R 4.7GB for General (Ver.2.0)

* 4x DVD-R DL

* 6x DVD-RW (Ver.1.1 / 1.2)

* 8x +R

* 4x +R DL

* 8x +RW

* CD: 24x CD-R, 16x CD-RW



