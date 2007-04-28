FastMac Ships First < $500 Blu-ray Burner For Macs

Whether you're making home Blu-ray movies to distribute to your friends or just backing up all your data with 50GB chunks, Blu-ray seems to be the way to go if you've got a Mac. FastMac's latest Blu-ray drives are the first sub-$500 BD burners that we've seen, and work fine with Mac Pro, PowerMac G3-G5, eMacs and iMac G4s.
Check out their full spec list after the jump for the types of Blu-ray discs it works with. But still, five hundred bones is a lot to fork out if you don't really need it for work or to make money. There's a reason why Blu-ray and HD DVD porn movies cost $49.99 each.
Specifications:
* Up to 8x DVDÂ±RW, 2x BD-RW
* Up to 50 GB of Storage on 1 Dual-Layer Disc
* Compatible with all CD and DVD media
* Bootable, OS X Native, Plug and Play Drive
* 100% PC & Mac compatible*
Works With:
* Mac Pro
* PowerMac G3
* PowerMac G4
* PowerMac G5
* eMac
* iMac G4
Reads:
* Blu-ray: BD-ROM (SL/DL)
* BD-R (SL/DL)
* BD-RE (SL/DL)
* DVD: DVD-5
* DVD-9
* DVD-10
* DVD-R (3.95G/4.7G)
* DVD-R DL
* DVD-RAM (4.7G)
* DVD-RW
* +R
* +R DL
* +RW
* CD: CD-Audio
* CD-ROM (mode 1 and mode 2)
* CD-ROM XA (mode 2, form 1 and form 2)
* CD-I (mode 2, form 1 and form 2)
* CD-I Ready
* CD-I Bridge
* CD-R
* CD-RW
* Photo CD
* Video CD
* Enhanced Music CD
* CD-TEXT
Writes:
* Blu-ray: 2x BD-RE
* 2x BD-R
* DVD: 5x DVD-RAM
* 8x DVD-R 4.7GB for General (Ver.2.0)
* 4x DVD-R DL
* 6x DVD-RW (Ver.1.1 / 1.2)
* 8x +R
* 4x +R DL
* 8x +RW
* CD: 24x CD-R, 16x CD-RW
