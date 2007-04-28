Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sony Ericsson K800i Cellphone Now Ferrari-ized

fSonyEricsson_Ferrari_Phone_k800i_4.jpg

Has Ferrari no sense of decency? Now the esteemed Italian carmaker-cum-gadget ho has agreed to festoon its logo on yet another geegaw, this time the Sony Ericsson K800i cellphone. If you recall, the K800i has been available for over a year, and has a 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera and Dual Mode GSM/GPRS/UMTS connectivity. There's no word on which carriers will offer the phone, nor when it will be available or at what cost.

So now there are laptops, a handful of cellphones, and a few other assorted gizmos with the Ferrari logo all over them. That said, this is a fine-looking phone with that Ferrari logo on board. Come to think of it, we're getting tired of our Michael Graves toilet brush and want one with the Ferrari logo on it now. â€“ Charlie White

SonyEricsson K800i Ferrari Edition (Italian) [MobileBlogit, via Textually]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles