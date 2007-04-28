Sony Ericsson K800i Cellphone Now Ferrari-ized

Has Ferrari no sense of decency? Now the esteemed Italian carmaker-cum-gadget ho has agreed to festoon its logo on yet another geegaw, this time the Sony Ericsson K800i cellphone. If you recall, the K800i has been available for over a year, and has a 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera and Dual Mode GSM/GPRS/UMTS connectivity. There's no word on which carriers will offer the phone, nor when it will be available or at what cost.

So now there are laptops, a handful of cellphones, and a few other assorted gizmos with the Ferrari logo all over them. That said, this is a fine-looking phone with that Ferrari logo on board. Come to think of it, we're getting tired of our Michael Graves toilet brush and want one with the Ferrari logo on it now.

SonyEricsson K800i Ferrari Edition (Italian) [MobileBlogit, via Textually]