Limited Edition KEF Muon Speakers Pricing Announced: Brace Yourself

kef_speakers.jpgWhen we introduced you to these six-foot-tall KEF Muon speakers earlier this month, we called them "mysterious, tall and handsome." Designed by erstwhile Apple designer Ross Lovegrove, the limited edition of 100 speakers are made of shiny aluminum and look more like sculptures than loudspeakers.

We were hoping to see a full-length photo of the things after their big debut at a Milan design show, and as you can see, we weren't disappointed. We were also kinda wondering how much these things cost, because when we first saw these, price wasn't part of the conversation. Now we know. $140,000.

Jump for more luscious pictures.

muon-ross-lovegrove-kef2.jpg
muon-ross-lovegrove-kef3.jpg

â€“ Charlie White

