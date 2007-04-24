Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Light Wave Surfboard Lets You Surf 24/7, Marks Location of Sharks' Dinner

LightWave.jpgAt first we thought this was one of those levitating skateboards from Back to the Future finally arriving on the market, but no, it's not quite that gnarly. The Light Wave surfboard, from the makers of the Light Pick LED-illuminated guitar pick, actually has running lights that alert other surfersâ€”or the sharksâ€”to your presence in the waves at night.

Besides looking way cool, the battery-operated lights are functional, too. There's a running light on the side of the board to light up that tube as you shoot through, and a headlight in front that illuminates when the nose of the board rises above the waves, giving you just enough light to tell whether that next wave is worth catching or not. On the back there's even a taillight, lighting up your wake and perhaps helping you find that surfboard once you've wiped out. Only for the well-heeled surfer, the board is $2950. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [Santa Cruz Light Wells]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au biometric facial-recognition feature looplearn privacy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

A Melbourne startup, which has developed facial recognition technology for schools, is continuing its trials in classrooms – despite serious concerns being raised about data collection and a lack of regulation.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles