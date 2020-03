Everyone knows that slapping some wood on a gadget adds instant class, so LG isn't going to let a good opportunity to cash in on people obsessed with classy gadgets go by. Their new 60-inch full HD PDP TV comes cased in Italian wood, and everyone knows the best wood comes from Italy. Right?

Anyhow, the TV sports 1080p resolution and a built-in DVR, but none of the features really make the $10,675 price tag seem like a good value. But hey, wood!

Luxury Launches [via New Launches]